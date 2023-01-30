What individual taxpayers are expecting from Union Budget 2023?4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- On February 1st, Union Budget 2023-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the budget speech is scheduled to start in the parliament at 11 am.
On February 1st, Union Budget 2023-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the budget speech is scheduled to start in the parliament at 11 am. The Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 31st, signalling the commencement of Parliament's Budget session. Will the taxpayer and salaried taxpayers receive income tax relief in the Union Budget 2023–24?, these are two questions that are in hype ahead of Budgetary day. Let's know from one of our industry experts Deepashree Shetty, Associate Partner - Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India, what she has to say against pre-budget expectations for individual taxpayers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×