What individual taxpayers are expecting from Union Budget 2023?

The disparity in the income slab charged at the highest tax rate of 30%:

Currently, there are two tax regimes for individuals i.e., the old/existing tax regime (OTR) and the new/concessional tax regime (NTR). The disparity in the tax rates under the OTR and NTR was made to make the NTR more lucrative. Under the OTR, income above INR 1mn is taxable at 30% while under the NTR, income above INR 1.5mn is taxable at 30%. Considering that there has not been a change in the tax rates over a year, the expectation is that the exemption limit is increased to INR 1.5mn under the OTR to be at par with the NTR