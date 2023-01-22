What measures to expect in gold loans from FM in Budget 2023?4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:21 PM IST
- NBFCs believe this Budget to announce measures that could restore priority sector status to eligible gold loans, including microloans, loans to farmers, and microbusinesses.
Gold loans are secured and one of the most flexible mediums to meet short-term cash emergencies. They are especially popular in rural markets because of their easy access by pledging gold to borrow funds. Not just that, gold has also emerged as one of the important funding mechanisms for small businesses. With the growing demand for gold loans, experts believe the Budget 2023 should propose measures to address the unmet credit demand in this segment. Also, NBFCs believe this Budget to announce measures that could restore priority sector status to eligible gold loans, including microloans, loans to farmers, and microbusinesses.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×