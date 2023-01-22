What measures to expect in gold loans from FM in Budget 2023?

Additionally, Muthoot said, "under the backdrop of macroeconomic challenges and risk of another COVID wave, the expectations from budget 2023 would be to further set the Indian economy and businesses on a path of steady and sustained recovery. The broad focus areas to watch would be to see a push towards CAPEX spending, support to investment activity/corporate India, and also to support the most impacted sectors like MSMEs, small businesses. Specifically, the NBFCs in India are expecting the budget to provide relief in the form of exemptions, liquidity support and other measures to help them tide over the challenging times."