What MSME sector expect from the Union Budget 2023?2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The primary expectation of the MSME Budget of 2023-24 is to get enhanced access to working capital
After 5 days, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023. Every sector has certain expectations from the budget. The primary expectation of the MSME Budget of 2023-24 is to get enhanced access to working capital. Livemint spoke to industry experts to know their expectations.
