What NRIs expect from Budget FY22

Over the years, NRIs have made significant investments in real estate in India and continue to do so. The higher taxes withheld on rental payments leads to cash blockage till processing of their tax returns. Tax withholding provisions serve the dual purpose of bringing the recipient within the tax net and ensuring collection of taxes at a regular frequency during the financial year. Extending the provisions for tax withholding at 5% or 10% of the rental payments to NRI taxpayers would provide a significant relief while at the same time does not impact the overall tax revenue for the government for a particular financial year. This would also eliminate the risk of non-compliance in applying the rate of withholding tax by the payer.