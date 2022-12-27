What should the MSME sector expect from the Union Budget 2023?

MSME Sector is considered a priority sector by banks for lending. The government created the ECGLS and CGTSME windows for lending to MSMEs stressed during the Covid disruption. The TREDS platform has been created for faster settlement of dues to MSMEs. So what else should the government be expected to do? Some direct tax sops? Change in GST rates? Reclassification of some items? Additional export benefits? Import duties reduction or increase, depending on where the business sits? The larger question is what do SMEs need? Some short time sops or a long-term sustainable growth opportunity. I am convinced that the long-term sustainable model must be pivoted on Industry helping industry rather than Government helping the industry. It is often mentioned that the business of the government is not business but what is also true is that the business of business is business. So the question is, what can large corporations and medium corporations do for the growth of their customers and supplier-vendor ecosystem? Actually three areas!