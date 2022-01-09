What the healthcare sector expects from Union Budget 2022

“Currently, India has the youngest workforce but with dropping fertility rates and increasing lifespan, we are going to have a huge surge in health care expenses in the next 10 to 20 years. The lifestyle disease incidence is doubling every 10 years. It is imperative for the government to get Genome Mapping done, this will provide the much-needed data to discover cures for complex conditions. Government should promote public-private partnerships for Genome Mapping projects. The financial budget 2022-23, should allocate funds for the development of resources that enable monitoring of the genomic-related health status of populations. Also, more grants should be made available for genetic research," says DrHima Jyothi Challa, Director, GenepoweRx.

