What to expect for India’s Fintech Agenda in the Budget year 2023?

In terms of regulation, we hope that fintechs and government regulators can work together to iron out the issues that occasionally crop up. It will help maintain compliance and ensure that legally operating lenders do not face hurdles. Policy calls must focus on partnerships between financial companies, fintechs, and banks. Collaboration and partnerships will go a long way in fixing the bottlenecks in financial inclusion. As digitization increases, we foresee the process of availing credit becoming easier and helping prevent fraud. More self-regulatory organizations (SROs) will help resolve pain points within subsectors and help the sector achieve its true potential.

