Reduction of customs duty/IGST and providing tax breaks/incentives to robotics adopters can boost demand, Hi- Tech Robotics Systemz founder & CEO Anuj Kapuria said

Why Budget 2021 should focus on AI technology & robotics

1 min read . 07:24 PM IST

PTI

According to a recent study, the total number of jobs related to developing and deploying new technologies, like automation, artificial intelligence and robotics-related applications, may grow to 20 to 50 million globally by 2030 and more than 375 million workers globally