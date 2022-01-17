Why Budget 2022 must lay down path for more fuel tax cuts

Back in 2014, a retreat of crude oil prices to below $100/barrel gave space to the Narendra Modi government to start hiking fuel taxes. But the hikes in 2020-21 were the steepest, and helped government revenues stay afloat, with excise collections from petroleum products more than doubling to ₹3.72 trillion. But as revenues stabilised and inflation began to pinch, clamour grew for tax cuts, including from the Reserve Bank of India itself. Even after the partial reversals, the excise mop-up was already 72% of the full-year aim by November, and the Centre is still on track to meet Budget estimates.