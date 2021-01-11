Why timelines to get Sections 54, 54F tax benefit need to be longer

Section 54: Where the intention of the sellers is not to make a profit, the income tax department provides a benefit under Section 54 on long-term capital gains (LTCG) from the sale of the residential property. Gains are considered long-term when the property is held for at least two years. If LTCG from the sale of a residential property are used to buy a new house, you can avail of exemption of the capital gains tax. Such exemption can be claimed for investment made in two residential house properties, provided the amount of LTCG does not exceed ₹2 crore.