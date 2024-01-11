Will Budget 2024 expand Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to attract investments, boost domestic manufacturing?
Expanding the PLI scheme to 20 sectors with ₹3 trillion allocated over 5 years can widen the manufacturing net and integrate specific champion sectors into global supply chains, according to Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder of SpacеMantra
While the PLI scheme aims to incentivise domestic value addition and exports, there have been calls for localization requirements around sourcing components to prevent misuse. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 on February 1. As Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will happen in April- May, this presentation will be an interim Budget. The complete budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be introduced after the formation of the new government.