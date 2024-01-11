 Will Budget 2024 expand Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to attract investments, boost domestic manufacturing? | Mint
Will Budget 2024 expand Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to attract investments, boost domestic manufacturing?
Will Budget 2024 expand Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to attract investments, boost domestic manufacturing?

 Sangeeta Ojha

Expanding the PLI scheme to 20 sectors with ₹3 trillion allocated over 5 years can widen the manufacturing net and integrate specific champion sectors into global supply chains, according to Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder of SpacеMantra

The PLI scheme has already created a discernible impact by attracting ₹2 trillion in investment commitments across 14 key sectors. (Mint)Premium
The PLI scheme has already created a discernible impact by attracting ₹2 trillion in investment commitments across 14 key sectors.

While the PLI scheme aims to incentivise domestic value addition and exports, there have been calls for localization requirements around sourcing components to prevent misuse.  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 on February 1. As Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will happen in April- May, this presentation will be an interim Budget. The complete budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be introduced after the formation of the new government.

So let's look at some of the Budget 2024 expectations from various industry experts.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture

However, being overly restrictive can hamper investor interest and must be avoided. The budget should clarify efficient sunset clauses, seamless dispute resolution mechanisms, and clear eligibility criteria linking incentives to production milestones rather than mandating strict local sourcing levels initially.

Nidhi Aggarwal, Foundеr, SpacеMantra

The PLI scheme has already created a discernible impact by attracting 2 trillion in investment commitments across 14 key sectors. Expanding the ambit to 20 sectors with 3 trillion allocated over 5 years can widen the manufacturing net. Enhancing outlay for sectors like auto, pharma, and medical devices can assist specific champion sectors in integrating into global supply chains.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National Prеsidеnt, Indian Plumbing Association

Linking PLI eligibility to skilling initiatives and hiring targets can ensure inclusive job creation alongside building industrial capacity. Further, offering higher incentives for units set up in eastern states can facilitate balanced regional industrialization. While the scheme propelled manufacturing investments, actual disbursement against targets was modest at 30-40% last fiscal. Addressing operational glitches for foreign investors around land acquisition, utility connections, and clearer qualification criteria can accelerate on-ground execution.

Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, founder & CEO of Kalyanam Furniture

Our PLI push combined with factors like stable policies, rapid digitization, and China plus one realignment inquiries have put India firmly on the global manufacturing map. However, scaling existing schemes for electronics, solar cells, and modules would cement leadership status. Further, new schemes for toys, shipping containers, and machine tools with attractive fiscal and non-fiscal sops will enhance cost competitiveness significantly versus alternate manufacturing destinations.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 06:10 AM IST
