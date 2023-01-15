Will govt trim import duty on gold this budget? Key factors to expect3 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 03:37 PM IST
- India's gems and jewellery export dipped last year, while imports tumbled as increase in local prices impacted demand.
The Budget 2023-24 is around the corner and the gems and jewellery industry expects some relief in gold import duty for a level playing field between the regular and grey markets. Also, to boost export demand in jewellery segment, an announcement on incentives is expected. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1st. India's gems and jewellery export dipped last year, while imports tumbled as increase in local prices impacted demand.