Will govt trim import duty on gold this budget? Key factors to expect

Last week, Reuters reported that India's gold imports in December plunged 79% from a year earlier to the lowest level in at least two decades for the month as a rally in local prices near record high dampened demand. The country's gold imports stood at $1.18 billion in December sharply lower than $4.73 billion a year ago the same month. Overall, in 2022, the gold imports have plunged to 706 tonnes from 1,068 tonnes in the previous year.