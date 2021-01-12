Work from home: FM Sitharaman needs to relook at income tax rules

As there is no specific income tax provision exempting the payment of such allowance/reimbursements, they may be held to be taxable if not clarified in the Tax Rules. Hence, a genuine expectation from Union Budget 2021 would be to specifically clarify that such employer costs are not taxable in the hands of the employees, whether they are provided as a reimbursements to employees or as an allowances. The onus for verification of expenses would still be upon the employer, who would need to ensure that the invoices are submitted by the employee and verified. If paid as an allowance the employer would need to ensure that the quantum is reasonable given the nature of work undertaken by the employee.