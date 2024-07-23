Mint Explainer: How affordable housing in urban areas got a Budget boost
Summary
- The government has announced an investment of ₹10 trillion to address the housing needs of 10 million urban poor and middle-class families.
The Union Budget for 2024-25 lays out a number of measures for the real estate sector with a focus on affordable, urban housing. Budget housing in large cities has been largely ignored amid a residential boom. Mint explains why finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals may finally change that.
A renewed push for affordable housing