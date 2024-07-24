Mint Explainer: How variable capital cos will boost fund flow in Gift IFSC
Summary
- The Budget announcement on VCCs would create sources of capital beyond private equity and venture capital ecosystem
- It will give another avenue for early-stage companies and founders to raise funds in a constrained environment
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, while presenting the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday, announced the formation of variable capital companies or VCCs in India. This move will boost capital flow from global and domestic investors in the alternative investments space in Gift IFSC.