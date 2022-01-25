The government needs to address inflation, build digital infrastructure, put more money in the hands of the consumers and go all out to create jobs to revive consumer demand, experts in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector said during a Budget roundtable held by Mint recently.

Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, Good Glamm Group; Nilaya Varma, chief executive officer, Primus Partners; Kunal Mehta, global director, marketing & communications, DSM Nutritional Products; and Nita Kapoor, CEO, International Spirits and Wines Association of India, took part in the discussion. With the pandemic having disrupted businesses and caused extensive job losses, the panellists discussed how the government could help boost consumption. “The single-minded focus req-uired at this point of time is on job creation. Whether it is through infrastructure (projects) or MNREGA, the government should do everything that puts that extra ₹100 in the wallet of the bottom of the pyramid (consumer)," Kapoor said.

However, she said that bringing back consumption is not the only challenge. Suppliers and manufacturers are faced with unseen inflation. “All direct input materials are, in fact, for almost all sectors, including alcoholic beverages, are seeing double-digit inflation. So sustaining operations is going to be a challenge," she added.

Mehta of DSM Nutritional Products said that the pandemic has been a nightmare for supply chain, logistics and raw material cost increases in the FMCG sector. However, he highlighted India’s strong rural-urban divide. “We’re talking about 70% of the population still residing in the rural areas, but only contributing to 45% of the overall FMCG revenue," he said. Though the FMCG sector can bounce back, it faces the challenge of accessibility and availability.

“It is extremely important for the government to look at the FMCG space as an ecosystem, not just the consumer and the FMCG players, but the entire value chain—the supply partners, packaging manufacturers, logistics—and how do you start giving subsidies to different players to ensure that, that there is consumption that starts coming back," he said.

On rural consumption, Primus Partners’ Varma said that rural consumption grew by 58% for the quarter ended 30 September, which is twice as fast as that of the urban markets. The budget is all about sentiment, and if it can impact the sentiment of people who earn between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh a month, then it will address the ones who will be spending, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.