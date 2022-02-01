Five river linking projects finalised: FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech

Five river linking projects finalised: FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
- The finance minister said that five river linking projects have been finalised
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth budget today for the financial year starting 1 April. The finance minister said that five river linking projects have been finalised.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth budget today for the financial year starting 1 April. The finance minister said that five river linking projects have been finalised.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!