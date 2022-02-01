Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Budget / Five river linking projects finalised: FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech

Five river linking projects finalised: FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech

This is the fourth budget presentation by FM Sitharaman.
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Livemint

  • The finance minister said that five river linking projects have been finalised

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth budget today for the financial year starting 1 April. The finance minister said that five river linking projects have been finalised.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth budget today for the financial year starting 1 April. The finance minister said that five river linking projects have been finalised.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!