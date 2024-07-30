Budget debate: FM Nirmala Sitharaman counters Opposition, says no state being denied any money

Union Finance Minister on Tuesday responded to Budget 2024-25 debate in Lok Sabha and said that India is the fastest growing economy, adding that the country has overcome after-effects of pandemic due to capex push.

The Finance Minister also took a swipe at Opposition parties for alleging that Opposition parties were not named in the Budget speech.

“If a state's name is not mentioned in Budget speech, it doesn't mean that no money is given to them,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

“I have been picking up on Budget speeches since 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2007-2008 and so on. The Budget of 2004-2005 did not take the name of 17 states. I would like to ask the members of the UPA government at that time - did money not go to those 17 states? Did they stop it? If they have stopped it, then they have every business to raise questions,” asked the Finance Minister.

Here's what Nirmala Sitharaman said: — I would like to thank every member of the House who has spoken and taken interest in the Budget which has been presented here. I would like to thank the people of the country for giving this govt headed by PM Modi, a historic third consecutive term in office.

— India is the fastest growing economy; has overcome after-effects of pandemic due to capex push: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

— FY25 Budget has not given lesser allocation to any sector compared to last year: Sitharaman in reply to Budget discussion in Lok Sabha.

— No state is being denied any money. We are not depriving any state.

— We are complying with fiscal deficit trajectory; will bring it down to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.

— Unemployment rate, for age group of 15-59 years has actually come down for J&K, from 6.4% in 2020-21 to 5.7% in 2021-22 to 4.4% in 2022-23

— We have provided substantial financial support of ₹17,000 crore in the Union Budget of UT Jammu and Kashmir this year. It includes ₹12,000 crore towards financing the cost of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

— Agriculture had 0.30 lakh crore in 2013-14, whereas now it has 1.52 lakh crore. It is 8,000 crores more than last year, which is 2023-24. Education and employment had 0.85 lakh crore allotted in 2013-14, whereas today it is 1.48 lakh crore, 23% more allocation.