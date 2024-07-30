Budget debate: FM Nirmala Sitharaman counters Opposition, says no state being denied any money

Union Finance Minister on Tuesday responded to Budget 2024-25 debate in Lok Sabha and said that India is the fastest growing economy, adding that the country has overcome after-effects of pandemic due to capex push.
The Finance Minister also took a swipe at Opposition parties for alleging that Opposition parties were not named in the Budget speech.
“If a state's name is not mentioned in Budget speech, it doesn't mean that no money is given to them,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.
“I have been picking up on Budget speeches since 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2007-2008 and so on. The Budget of 2004-2005 did not take the name of 17 states. I would like to ask the members of the UPA government at that time - did money not go to those 17 states? Did they stop it? If they have stopped it, then they have every business to raise questions,” asked the Finance Minister.
— I would like to thank every member of the House who has spoken and taken interest in the Budget which has been presented here. I would like to thank the people of the country for giving this govt headed by PM Modi, a historic third consecutive term in office.
— India is the fastest growing economy; has overcome after-effects of pandemic due to capex push: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
— FY25 Budget has not given lesser allocation to any sector compared to last year: Sitharaman in reply to Budget discussion in Lok Sabha.
— No state is being denied any money. We are not depriving any state.
— We are complying with fiscal deficit trajectory; will bring it down to below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.
— Unemployment rate, for age group of 15-59 years has actually come down for J&K, from 6.4% in 2020-21 to 5.7% in 2021-22 to 4.4% in 2022-23
— We have provided substantial financial support of ₹17,000 crore in the Union Budget of UT Jammu and Kashmir this year. It includes ₹12,000 crore towards financing the cost of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
— Agriculture had 0.30 lakh crore in 2013-14, whereas now it has 1.52 lakh crore. It is 8,000 crores more than last year, which is 2023-24. Education and employment had 0.85 lakh crore allotted in 2013-14, whereas today it is 1.48 lakh crore, 23% more allocation.
— We shall all work to build Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. The Budget 2024 is the first step towards Viksit Bharat.
