Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state representatives belonging to different backgrounds and communities such as industries, professional, business, academicians, economists, women and tribal and backward classes.

BJP representatives from 25 states participated in this discussion, including from North-eastern states like Mizoram, Tripura and from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa were also amongst many more states from central and North India making effective pitch for the development of their regions.

Few prominent think tanks and Morcha presidents also presented their views and suggestions. Senior central party leaders conducted the proceedings from party headquarters.

State party presidents from respective state party offices were also present in the hybrid mode. As many as 20 written submissions have been received, which will be compiled and submitted to FM Sitharaman.

In her concluding remarks, the Finance Minister thanked all the participants for their important inputs. And party functionaries thanked her for giving them her valuable time.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses and conclude on April 8, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey will be tabled on January 31 after the president's address, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, the part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8.

