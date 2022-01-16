BJP representatives from 25 states participated in this discussion, including from North-eastern states like Mizoram, Tripura and from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa were also amongst many more states from central and North India making effective pitch for the development of their regions.