Budget 2024: Focus on infra, capex allocation up for road transport ministry
The Budget for FY25 has raised capital allocation for the road transport and highways ministry to ₹2.72 trillion from the FY24 budgeted level of ₹2.58 trillion.
The government has kept its focus on rapid infrastructure growth in the next financial year with a plan to give another increase in capital expenditure allocations for ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). The move will further speed up road construction and completing work on portions awarded under Bharatamala I projects.