Budget
Food processing ministry may get lower allocation in interim budget
Summary
- A senior official said this was likely because of lower expenditure by the ministry in the ongoing financial year
NEW DELHI : The Union ministry of food processing industries may get a lower allocation in the interim budget for FY2024-25 following lower expenditure in the ongoing financial year, a senior MoFPI official said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more