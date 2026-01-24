For small businesses struggling with debt, some relief may be on way
Summary
More time to repay loans before SMA label kicks in, a waiver of penalties, and a digital platform to smoothen debt restructuring - That's what the Union budget may have in store for MSMEs struggling to repay debt.
NEW DELHI : Hope is around the corner for millions of small businesses struggling with debt, with the Union budget likely to propose longer repayment timelines, penalty waivers and a digital platform to ease loan restructuring.
