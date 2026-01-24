For small businesses struggling with debt, some relief may be on way

The industry says the quest for capital remains an uphill task. An SME association official said that small businesses often fail to repay due to genuine financial issues. "But their intent is not against repaying debt, as they had been paying instalments earlier. There is a need to provide them more time to repay loans, and they should not be classified as SMA (special mention account). The new norms should look into this aspect," said Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum.