Budget 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Union Budget 2025 as a ‘force multiplier’ and said, “The Viksit Bharat Budget 2025 reflects our Government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.”

Hours after the Budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Modi hailed it as a “people’s Budget that will boost savings and investment”.

“This is the budget of aspirations of 140 crore Indians. This is a budget that fulfils the dreams of every Indian. We have opened many sectors for the youth. The common citizen is going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat”, PM Modi said.

WATCH PM MODI'S COMMENTS ON UNION BUDGET 2025

“This budget is a force multiplier. This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth rapidly. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this Janta Janardan's, People's budget”, PM Modi added.

Budgets often focus on filling treasury, this Budget aims to fill people's pockets and increase savings, said PM Modi.

“In this budget, income up to ₹12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. It will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce.”, PM Modi added.

New income tax announcement in Budget 2025 No income tax for income up to Rs12 lakh under the new regime.

Limit increased to ₹ 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers due to a standard deduction of ₹ 75,000.

12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers due to a standard deduction of 75,000. ₹ 1 lakh crore in direct taxes to be forgone under these changes.

1 lakh crore in direct taxes to be forgone under these changes. New Income-Tax Bill aimed at being clear and simple. On Agriculture Sector Amid Opposition benches chanting the missing mention of farmer demands on MSP, PM Modi said, “PM Modi says Budget's announcements for farmers will revolutionise agriculture sector and rural economy.”

“The announcement made for farmers in the budget will become the basis of a new revolution in the agriculture sector and the entire rural economy.The limit of 'Kisan Credit Card' will be increased to ₹5 lakhs, which will help them more”, PM Modi added.

What did PM Modi say on Budget 2025? In his comments on the Budget 2025, PM Modi cited proposed measures for manufacturing sector, asserting goal of his government is to “allow Indian products to shine globally”.

“In this budget, a big announcement has been made for Gig Workers keeping in mind the New Age Economy. For the first time, Gig Workers will be registered on the e-Shram portal and then they will get the benefit of health services”

“A scheme of providing loan up to ₹ 2 crore without guarantee has also been introduced for SC, ST and women of the country who want to become new entrepreneurs”