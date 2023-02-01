From 2 hrs 40 min to 87 min: FM Sitharaman's 5th Budget speech was also her shortest
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday delivered a speech under 90 minutes. Her speech's run time was 87 minutes only. Last year, she clocked 92 minutes, which held the record for being the shortest.
Four Union Budget speeches later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, 2023 , her fifth consecutive Union Budget presentation, delivered her shortest speech breaking her own record in 2021. The finance minister's speech ran for 87 minutes, shortest in her five terms as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
