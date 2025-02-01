Union Budget 2025: The Budget 2025 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman in the Parliament on Friday had a big pie for Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled later this year.

Sitharaman announced a new greenfield airport, a new National Institute of Technology (NIT) and expansion of IIT Patna, among other announcements for Bihar where assembly election is scheduled anytime between October and November, 2025.

Incidentally, Sitharaman chose to wear an off-white handloom Madhubani silk saree, gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, a Bihar-based artist. Madhubani art is a traditional folk art form from the Mithila region of Bihar.

The announcements for poll-bound Bihar in Union Budget 2025 include

National Institute of Food Technology: Sitharaman said that a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management will be set up in Bihar to provide a boost to food processing activities in the Eastern region.

Western Kosi Canal: Sitharaman said financial support will be provided for western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar.

IIT Patna: The FM also announced that IIT Patna will be expanded.

Green field airports: Greenfield airports will be set up in Bihar, the FM said.

'Is this the Bihar State Budget?' Makhana board: The FM announced that a Makhana Board will also be set up in Bihar. "A Makhana Board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The Board will provide hand holding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits all relevant government schemes," she said.

For this year, Bihar had ubmitted a 32-page memorandum to Sitharaman, urging the Centre to allocate generous funds for Bihar's development.