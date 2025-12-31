More reforms lined up in FY27 Budget to deregulate industries, decriminalise laws

What else will change

A second highlight of the FY27 Union budget will be that macro ratios such as debt-to-GDP ratio or tax-to-GDP ratio will change after the budget presentation as the statistics ministry will introduce a new GDP series with base year 2022-23 on 7 February. “While the budget figures in absolute numbers will remain unaffected, the ratios can be reworked once the new GDP estimate is available,” said the first person.