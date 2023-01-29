Govt convenes all-party meeting on 30 January ahead of Budget Session1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:53 PM IST
- The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.
A day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on Monday.
