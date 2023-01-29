A day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on Monday.

The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held in Parliament Annexe Building at noon on January 30.

The government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament, during the meeting.

Also, Opposition parties are expected to raise matters of concern during the meeting and highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.

A meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation in the afternoon. The Budget Session will be held in two parts.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.

With PTI inputs.