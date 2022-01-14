Govt may extend tax benefit to global funds

The Centre’s push for infrastructure and affordable housing is likely to continue in the budget for FY23 with a few other measures. The additional interest deduction of ₹1.5 lakh on affordable housing loans is also expected to be extended by a year till March 2023. Besides, there is growing demand for amendment to the definition of affordable housing that would benefit ore and more home buyers and investors. Currently, housing units worth up to ₹45 lakh come under the ambit of affordable housing.

