Govt may offer taxpayers incentives to shift to new income tax regime

Some accountants said the regime is rigid for taxpayers with business income. “The pandemic and work from home culture turned many people towards the stock market along with jobs... Thus, they become taxpayers having a salary and a business income... The ‘opt out’ from section 115BAC is available only once in the case of persons having income from business or profession. Therefore, these conditions make business taxpayers less inclined towards the new regime," said Tarun Kumar, a Delhi-based chartered accountant. The section 115BAC of Income-tax Act refers to the new tax regime without exemption.

