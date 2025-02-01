India’s green energy transition: A vision for a sustainable future
Summary
- Enabling policies that nudge resource efficiency, while providing the right signals for pushing investments towards R&D and pilots in emerging technologies and using innovative ways to scale up the more mature clean energy options are, therefore, the need of the hour.
India plans to become a developed economy by 2047. Apart from the goal of Viksit Bharat, India has also taken on ambitious NDC (nationally determined contributions) targets of reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030 while ensuring that 50% of its installed power capacity comes from non-fossil fuel sources.