India’s green energy transition: A vision for a sustainable future

The Energy and Resources Institute's (Teri) report on financing decarbonization in the industry highlights challenges faced by the hard-to-abate sectors of steel and cement. Besides, there are huge challenges with regards to the MSME sector and integrating them effectively in the decarbonization process while focusing on this sector as an important engine of industrial growth and employment. The announcement on the climate finance taxonomy last year was done with the objective of facilitating demarcation of finance and its provisioning for mitigation and adaptation actions. While progress in renewables is evident, targeted budgetary support for storage solutions, offshore wind, and hydrogen is essential. Improving power distribution companies' performance and fostering innovation will further strengthen the transition. With GDP growth slowing to 6% and over 3,200 fatalities from extreme weather in 2024, this budget presents an opportunity to reshape India's energy landscape, drive net-zero ambitions, and ensure a resilient, low-carbon future.