Harsh Goenka, the RPG Enterprises chairperson, in its first reaction on the announcements in Budget 2025, hailed the ‘champions’ budget, saying it aims to transform the country into a Viksit Bharat. In his tweet, Harsh Goenka also used DeepSeek – a Chinese artificial-intelligence startup technology – Trump (Donald) and Maha Kumbh to praise the slew of schemes announced today.

“Just like the men in blue, FM Sitharaman has announced a Champions budget that Deep(ly) Seeks to institute structural reforms, Trumps consumption woes, putting money in the hands of middle class,” Harsh Goenka said.

The KEC International chairman further mentioned the 'shahi snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 to imply that India has cleansed itself from structural issues with this Budget. "India does a 'shahi snan', cleansing itself from structural issues and transforming towards a truly Viksit Bharat."

In a major relief to the middle class taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime. She also announced rejig in the tax slabs.

For salaried employees, this nil tax limit will be ₹12.75 lakh per annum, after taking into account a standard deduction of ₹75,000.

“I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax payable up to income of ₹12 lakh (i.e. average income of ₹1 lakh per month other than special rate income such as capital gains) under the new regime,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.