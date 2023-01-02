Hike in tobacco taxation will help achieve PM Modi's $5 trillion vision: Experts

Mohan along with Dr Pritam Datta, a fellow at Delhi-based National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and Rijo M John, an economist and public health policy analyst, ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, also underlined that while a major argument for introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 was that it would contribute 2 per cent of the GDP growth, but in actual, this has not happened.