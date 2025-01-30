In numbers and charts: A history of India’s Budgets since 1947

The deficit story

India's fiscal deficit, a measure of the health of a government’s finances, has seen lots of ups and downs. Cautious spending in early years kept it below 5% of GDP. But in the 1980s, when focus shifted to subsidies and welfare, it shot up to 8.3%, right before the balance of payments crisis. However, after the 1991 reforms, efforts were made to keep it at a sustainable level, and a 2003 law gave guidelines to bring it down to 3% of GDP by 2007-08. The aim remains elusive, with the covid-19 pandemic and a clean-up of account books pushing it to 9.2% in 2020-21. Currently, the government is trying to bring it down to 4.5% by 2025-26, but the timeline for reaching the 3% target remains uncertain.