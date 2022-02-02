How Budget 2022 proposals will affect various sectors

IMPACT: The production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and other government measures have augmented investments in various sectors like food, textile, electronics, chemicals, etc. However, the dependency on import of capital goods still continues. Increase in customs duty on capital goods in these sectors would mean that such investments would be dearer and thereby also affect cash flows and profitability. Thus, companies would have to look at options to reduce such an impact. The increase in duties would enable a twofold benefit. One, companies would now try to procure capital goods locally. Two, Indian companies and the MNCs would now look at greenfield and brownfield expansion in the capital goods sector as well. The increase in duties on capital goods coupled with various incentive schemes would boost the investment even in the capital good sector and complete the value chain in terms of the intent of Make in India. (EY)

