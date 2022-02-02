In the time of a pandemic, health sector gets a sugar pill

Healthcare expenditure has been historically ignored during the annual budget despite the tall claims made by the government to strengthen health systems every year. The pandemic exposed the fault lines of the crumbling health infrastructure, especially in primary healthcare, that led the central government to take quick-fix measures such as setting up field hospitals, providing free covid-19 vaccines, and purchasing test kits to tackle the pandemic. “The proposals made in Budget 22-23 should have made quality healthcare accessible and affordable. The government should have focused more on primary healthcare investment and given the healthcare system a ‘National Priority’ status, as was done for the IT sector", said Alok Roy, member of the industry lobby group Ficci’s Health Services Committee.