Income Tax Budget 2024: With the new tax regime slabs being revised, THIS salary bracket stands to benefit the most

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2024 revised the new tax regime and introduced the tax rates which are lower than the existing ones.

Salaried taxpayers who fall in the tax bracket of ₹6-7 lakh and ₹9-10 lakh stand to benefit since their tax rate has declined from 10 percent to 5 percent, and from 15 percent to 10 percent, respectively.

Besides, the standard deduction has been raised from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, thus adding more savings for salaried taxpayers.

Check the new tax regime rates here:

Income (Rs) Tax rate (%) 0-3 lakh Nil 3-7 lakh 5% 7-10 lakh 10% 10-12 lakh 15% 12-15 20% Above 15 lakh 30%

Who stands to benefit? So, now someone who earns ₹7 lakh now has to pay 5 percent on his income between ₹3-7 lakh, whereas it was 10 percent earlier.

Similarly, someone with an income of ₹10 lakh now has to pay 10 percent for income between 7-10 lakh whereas earlier it was 15 percent for a portion of income (i.e., above ₹9 lakh).

Salaried taxpayers in the new tax regime stand to save ₹17,500 in income tax, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Standard deduction has also been raised from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 75,000

“Salaried taxpayers who fall in the highest tax bracket i.e. 30 percent stand to benefit incrementally on their income. Moreover, there is additional saving on increase in standard deduction i.e., from 50,000 to 75,000,” said Chartered Accountant Chirag Chauhan.