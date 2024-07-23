Hello User
Income Tax Budget 2024: With the new tax regime slabs being revised, THIS salary bracket stands to benefit the most
MintGenie

Income Tax Budget 2024: With the new tax regime slabs being revised, THIS salary bracket stands to benefit the most

Vimal Chander Joshi

Budget 2024: Salaried taxpayers who fall in the tax bracket of 6-7 lakh and 9-10 lakh stand to benefit since their tax rate has declined from 10 percent to 5 percent, and from 15 percent to 10 percent, respectively.

In Budget 2024, standard deduction has been hiked from 50,000 to 75,000, thus adding more savings for salaried taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2024 revised the new tax regime and introduced the tax rates which are lower than the existing ones.



Besides, the standard deduction has been raised from 50,000 to 75,000, thus adding more savings for salaried taxpayers.

Check the new tax regime rates here:

Income (Rs)             Tax rate (%)
0-3 lakh                    Nil
3-7 lakh              5%
7-10 lakh             10%
10-12 lakh                  15%
12-15                         20%
Above 15 lakh         30%

Who stands to benefit?

So, now someone who earns 7 lakh now has to pay 5 percent on his income between 3-7 lakh, whereas it was 10 percent earlier.

Similarly, someone with an income of 10 lakh now has to pay 10 percent for income between 7-10 lakh whereas earlier it was 15 percent for a portion of income (i.e., above 9 lakh).

Salaried taxpayers in the new tax regime stand to save 17,500 in income tax, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.



“Salaried taxpayers who fall in the highest tax bracket i.e. 30 percent stand to benefit incrementally on their income. Moreover, there is additional saving on increase in standard deduction i.e., from 50,000 to 75,000," said Chartered Accountant Chirag Chauhan.

"Budget 2024 brought good news for salaried Taxpayers as with increase in Standard Deduction to Rs. 75000 and Reduction in Slabs of New Tax Regime, they can effectively save Tax of Rs. 17500," says chartered accountant Pratibha Goyal.

Calculate Tax
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
