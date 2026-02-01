Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE: Big income tax cut, standard deduction increase coming today? What FM may announce

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce Union Budget 2026 in a matter of few hours. Ahead of the India Budget 2026, the finance minister will partake in rituals including visiting the finance ministry, visiting President Droupadi Murmu and finally reaching the Parliament.
As FM Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive Budget, a key focus will be on income tax. Budget 2026 is expected to make some key announcements regarding income tax slabs 2026 under the new tax regime. 2026 Budget may not announce major decisions in terms of income tax but taxpayers are hoping for benefits.
The key announcements on income tax slabs 2026 will be announced by FM Sitharaman during her
The old vs new tax regime have different tax slabs. Here are the tax rates in terms of old vs new tax regime —
Here are the income tax slabs for the old tax regime:
Under new tax regime:
Salaried taxpayers are eyeing various exemptions and deductions, including an increase in the standard deduction from the current ₹75,000. The standard deduction 2026 is expected to be hiked to ₹1 lakh under the new tax slabs 2026.
Investors are expecting capital gains tax change and tax rationalisation on capital gains. Investors are also expecting Section 80C limit change, which will reduce income tax outgo under the new tax regime 2026.
Increasing standard deduction to a possible ₹1 lakh will result in an increase of take-home salary for those who are under the new tax regime 2026, as it will push income tax-free pay to ₹13 lakh per annum for salaried taxpayers.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to break her own record today as she will present her ninth consecutive Budget speech — the highest by any FM in India.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on Sunday, 1 February 2026. Her speech will commence at 11 am, a tradition that continues till the present day. To catch the live coverage of the Union Budget 2026, can follow our official website, LiveMint, or our YouTube channel. Click on the link below for live updates.
In Budget 2025, FM Nirmala Sitharaman gave major relief to taxpayers by making major changes to the income tax slabs under the new tax regime. With a new rebate, incomes up to ₹12 lakh were made tax free under the new tax regime 2026. For salaried persons, the income tax cut was extended to ₹12.75 after the standard deduction of ₹75,000.
“For Budget 2026, salaried and middle-class taxpayers are expecting meaningful relief through personal income tax reforms that directly improve take-home pay. An increase in the standard deduction would help offset rising living costs, while rationalisation of TDS provisions could ease cash-flow pressures during the year. Simplifying tax slabs and reducing compliance friction for salaried individuals would further strengthen household finances and boost consumption,” says Pranav Koomar, Founder and CEO of PlusCash.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 at 11 am today. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech.
Hello and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage for Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE. Follow along for live updates on Budget 2026 income tax changes.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.