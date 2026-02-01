Subscribe

Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE: Big income tax cut, standard deduction increase coming today? What FM may announce

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 in a matter of just few hours. Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, taxpayers are expecting major income tax cuts. Expectations are also there for increasing standard deduction and tweaking capital gains rules.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:31:01 AM IST
Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: What should taxpayers expect today, 1 February?
Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce Union Budget 2026 in a matter of few hours. Ahead of the India Budget 2026, the finance minister will partake in rituals including visiting the finance ministry, visiting President Droupadi Murmu and finally reaching the Parliament.

As FM Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive Budget, a key focus will be on income tax. Budget 2026 is expected to make some key announcements regarding income tax slabs 2026 under the new tax regime. 2026 Budget may not announce major decisions in terms of income tax but taxpayers are hoping for benefits.

Income Tax Budget 2026: Key announcements

The key announcements on income tax slabs 2026 will be announced by FM Sitharaman during her

Income Tax Slabs and rates: Old vs new regime changes

The old vs new tax regime have different tax slabs. Here are the tax rates in terms of old vs new tax regime —

Here are the income tax slabs for the old tax regime:

  • Income up to 2,50,000 – Nil
  • 2,50,001 to 5,00,000 – 5%
  • 5,00,001 to 10,00,000 – 20%
  • Income above 10,00,000 – 30%

Under new tax regime:

  • Income up to 3,00,000 – Nil
  • 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 – 5%
  • 6,00,001 to 9,00,000 – 10%
  • 9,00,001 to 12,00,000 – 15%
  • 12,00,001 to 15,00,000 – 20%
  • Income above 15,00,000 – 30%

Deductions/exemptions: What changes for salaried taxpayers?

Salaried taxpayers are eyeing various exemptions and deductions, including an increase in the standard deduction from the current 75,000. The standard deduction 2026 is expected to be hiked to 1 lakh under the new tax slabs 2026.

Capital gains & investments: What investors should know

Investors are expecting capital gains tax change and tax rationalisation on capital gains. Investors are also expecting Section 80C limit change, which will reduce income tax outgo under the new tax regime 2026.

FAQs
How does this affect my take-home pay?

Increasing standard deduction to a possible 1 lakh will result in an increase of take-home salary for those who are under the new tax regime 2026, as it will push income tax-free pay to 13 lakh per annum for salaried taxpayers.

Follow updates here:
1 Feb 2026, 06:30:57 AM IST

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: FM to make record today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to break her own record today as she will present her ninth consecutive Budget speech — the highest by any FM in India.

1 Feb 2026, 06:28:57 AM IST

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on Sunday, 1 February 2026. Her speech will commence at 11 am, a tradition that continues till the present day. To catch the live coverage of the Union Budget 2026, can follow our official website, LiveMint, or our YouTube channel. Click on the link below for live updates.

1 Feb 2026, 06:18:14 AM IST

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: What was announced in last year's Budget?

In Budget 2025, FM Nirmala Sitharaman gave major relief to taxpayers by making major changes to the income tax slabs under the new tax regime. With a new rebate, incomes up to 12 lakh were made tax free under the new tax regime 2026. For salaried persons, the income tax cut was extended to 12.75 after the standard deduction of 75,000.

1 Feb 2026, 06:11:26 AM IST

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: Expert views on how Budget 2026 should give relief to taxpayers

“For Budget 2026, salaried and middle-class taxpayers are expecting meaningful relief through personal income tax reforms that directly improve take-home pay. An increase in the standard deduction would help offset rising living costs, while rationalisation of TDS provisions could ease cash-flow pressures during the year. Simplifying tax slabs and reducing compliance friction for salaried individuals would further strengthen household finances and boost consumption,” says Pranav Koomar, Founder and CEO of PlusCash.

1 Feb 2026, 06:05:43 AM IST

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE: When will FM Sitharaman present Budget?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 at 11 am today. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech.

1 Feb 2026, 06:05:43 AM IST

Budget 2026 Income Tax LIVE

Hello and welcome to Livemint's extensive coverage for Income Tax Budget 2026 LIVE. Follow along for live updates on Budget 2026 income tax changes.

BudgetIncome-taxUnion Budget
