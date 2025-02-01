Union Budget 2025: As India prepares for the budget speech of Hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focus will be on three important points. Firstly it will be on the possible changes on the income tax slabs if any.

Union Budget 2025: As India prepares for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech, the salaried and middle class is keeping its hopes high, expecting relief in income tax slabs and tweaks in standard deduction, according to multiple media reports.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already reached the Parliament and will be presenting the Union Budget at 11 am.

Focus on tax slabs, reforms and simplification For quite some time now, the salaried and middle class has been expecting relief from the Union government, at least in terms of tax slabs. Social media is often replete with posts about how the middle class has been paying taxes and yet not getting the facilities it deserves.

More Indians becoming less hopeful: Survey More Indians are becoming less hopeful about their quality of life as stagnant wages and higher living costs cloud prospects, a recent survey showed ahead of this week’s annual budget.

More than 37 per cent of respondents in a pre-budget survey said they expect the overall quality of life for ordinary people to deteriorate over the next year, the highest such percentage since 2013, findings released by polling agency C-Voter showed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi has been prime minister since 2014.

Personal income tax rates One of the most important expectations from Union Budget 2025 is relief in personal income tax rates. There is a growing demand for rationalized tax slabs that are equitable and easy to navigate.

Salaried individuals earning up to ₹15 lakh annually are particularly hopeful for reductions under both the old and new tax regimes. Simplification of the tax structure by bringing down the number of brackets and adjusting tax rates would make the system fairer and more transparent.

Changes in standard deductions The second area of focus will be changes in the standard deductions if any. The middle class is eagerly looking forward to the government for providing relief.

Possibility of doing away with the old tax regime There is also a possibility of further relaxations for individual opting for the new tax regime along with a clear direction of moving on from the old regime.