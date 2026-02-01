Income tax changes in Budget 2026: What taxpayers need to know

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several proposals regarding direct taxes in her Union Budget 2026-27 speech on Sunday. Here we take a look at key pointers from the same:

1. Sitharaman has proposed increased the deadline to file Income Tax returns from 31 December to 31 March.

2. New Income Tax Act will come into effect from 1 April, and will be replacing the six-decade-old tax law.

Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, "This (direct tax code) was completed in record time and the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from first April 2026. The simplified income tax rules and forms will be notified shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with its requirements."

3. The FM has proposed raising the securities transaction tax on both futures and options. While for futures, she has proposed raising taxes to 0.05% from 0.02%, for options, she has proposed an increase to 0.15% from 0.01%.

4. Sitharaman has proposed the reduction of tax collected at source (TCS) rates on overseas tour packages from the current rates of 5% and 20% to a flat 2% without any stipulation of amount.

5. Any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from Income Tax, and any TDS on this account will be done away with.

6. Reduction of TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5 percent to 2 percent.

7. Proposal for a scheme for small taxpayers wherein a rule-based automated process will enable obtaining a lower or nil deduction certificate instead of filing an application with the assessing officer.

8. The FM has proposed to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns. Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till 31st July and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed time till 31st August.

9. TDS on the sale of immovable property by a non-resident is proposed to be deducted and deposited through resident buyer’s PAN based challan instead of requiring TAN.

10. For taxpayers holding securities in multiple companies, the FM has proposed to enable depositories to accept Form 15G or Form 15H from the investor and provide it directly to various relevant companies.

11. The FM has also proposed a one-time 6-month foreign asset

disclosure scheme for small taxpayers like students, young professionals, tech employees, relocated NRIs, and such others to disclose income or assets below a certain size.