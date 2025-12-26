Quieter, pointed reforms for ports, customs tariffs with big trade payoffs in Budget 2027

Upcoming customs duty reforms will attempt to help cargo ships turn around faster at Indian ports and further streamline the core tariff rate structure, two persons familiar with the development said, making cross-border trade simpler, quicker and cheaper.

The FY27 Union budget's overall customs strategy will also support businesses diversifying their export markets to limit the impact of global trade uncertainties feeding into domestic manufacturing, they said.

Hectic pre-budget discussions are on in the government about simplifying customs procedures, increasing last-mile connectivity to ports, and automating more processes so that consignments can leave ports faster. This is a major area of customs reform expected in the Union budget, the first the two persons cited above said.