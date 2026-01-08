Budget 2026: Centre weighs debt recovery framework overhaul for swift recoveries

NEW DELHI : India's debt recovery regulations are poised for another set of reforms.
In the upcoming budget, the Centre may announce plans to amend rules governing debt identification and resolution to fast-track recoveries and clear the backlog of cases in debt recovery tribunals (DRTs), according to two people familiar with the development.
The government may propose changes to ensure laws that form India’s debt recovery ecosystem—the SARFAESI Act, 2002, for secured enforcement; the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993, for adjudicated recovery; and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, for insolvency resolution—work in tandem rather than at cross-purposes, while also seeking to harmonize debt recovery rules with other laws, the people added.
“The annual financial statement may classify special situation funds (SSFs), a new class of alternative investment funds (AIFs), as financial institutions (FIs) for debt resolution, and give banks greater autonomy by removing the clause that requires borrowers’ approval to withdraw debt recovery proceedings,” the first of the two persons said.
Additionally, the government may change the rules of the SARFAESI Act—Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act—to prevent the redemption of securities by borrowers once creditors have finalized the sale, the first person added.
Redemption of securities has been a major contributor to the rising volume of litigation in DRTs. As of late 2025, around 178,000 cases were pending before 39 functional DRTs and five Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) across the country. Of these, 66,876 applications were filed under the SARFAESI Act, showed data from the Union finance ministry.
The proposed changes to the rules governing debt recovery procedures have been under discussion for some time and are being considered for mention when the budget proposals for 2026-27 are announced in February,” the second person said. Both persons spoke on condition of anonymity.
Mint's emailed queries to the Union finance ministry remained unanswered
The trigger
A September 2025 Supreme Court order raised concerns over the SARFAESI Act’s 30-day waiting period between the publication of a sale notice—by a creditor for assets pledged as security for a loan—and the actual sale. The court questioned the logic of this period if the borrower’s right to redeem ends with the notice, noting that the gap creates unnecessary uncertainty and leaves auction purchasers and creditors in a vulnerable limbo, inviting litigation.
To address the court’s concerns, the government set up a committee. The observations of that committee could form the basis for changes in the debt recovery procedure, the second person said.
The person added that changes might provide a way to reconcile the redemption right with the 30-day notice period, extend the redemption window, or adjust the sale timeline, reducing gaps and providing greater certainty about when the sale of assets would be triggered relative to the borrower’s redemption rights.
To be sure, DRTs are burdened with a high case volume, as nearly 60,000 new cases are filed annually, while only 30,000-40,000 are resolved. Efforts are underway to streamline processes and improve disposal rates across the 39 functional DRTs and five DRATs, the finance ministry informed the Lok Sabha last year.
Other changes that the government may consider include granting full legal sanctity to electronic notices and communications under the SARFAESI Act, as well as speeding up the process of debt recovery and resolution.
“With the implementation of the expected credit loss (ECL) underway, minimizing the value of loss given default (LGD) becomes crucial for banks to keep ECL provisions under check. Reforms in debt recovery rules and the SARFAESI Act are necessary to ensure asset recoveries are maximized and the impact of ECL is minimized,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader at consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat.
The ECL is a forward-looking accounting model that estimates potential losses on financial assets like loans over their lifetime, recognizing them before they actually happen.
"One of the biggest challenges that banks experience is the ability to recover the value of the underlying security at the right time with the right value with the appropriate buyer. Legal and procedural issues around DRTs and the SARFAESI Act impact banks' profitability and capital. Clear accountability and responsibility defined for DRTs, rationalizing the SARFESAI Act requirements, especially around small loans, will empower banks to optimize recoveries,” he added.
The rationale
Reforms to the SARFAESI Act are crucial because they address long-standing systemic bottlenecks that have historically hindered out-of-court debt recovery, making it slow and unpredictable.
The reforms can strengthen balance sheets and liquidity through faster resolution, freeing capital, and reducing provisioning, reduce judicial backlogs, improve operational efficiency, bring in SSFs and create a level-playing field for non-banking financial companies, and enhance overall market discipline and confidence.
While the introduction of the IBC has significantly restored credit discipline in large corporate accounts, similar discipline across the broader lending ecosystem can only be achieved by strengthening the SARFAESI Act and DRTs, according to Nitin Jain, partner-strategy and transactions, professional services firm EY India.
“At present, inherent weaknesses in the SARFAESI framework have resulted in a fragile recovery mechanism for smaller borrowers, including retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segments. This has led to higher credit costs for banks and, consequently, a more cautious approach to lending,” Jain said.
"Even in large corporate exposures, SARFAESI should ideally serve as the first line of defence for lenders. However, due to its limited effectiveness, banks are often left with no choice but to resort to insolvency proceedings in most cases, an option that should remain a measure of last resort, given the time, cost, and value erosion involved. Strengthening SARFAESI and DRTs is essential to create a balanced, efficient, and sustainable debt recovery ecosystem,” he added.
“It is imperative that immediate steps are taken towards the appointment of members. High-value cases pending for more than 2-3 years should be decided within strict timelines, with effective hearings and monetary costs linked to unwarranted adjournments. There should be strict monitoring of disposal data, mandatory progress meetings with members, and better coordination across different benches of the DRTs,” said Prateek Kumar, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.
The government is also working on a plan that encourages banks to close or withdraw cases in which the default amount is low, as these cases have been pending for a long time and the transaction costs of pursuing them exceed the potential recovery.
According to government data, over 75% of pending cases in DRTs involve claim amounts between ₹20 lakh—the jurisdictional threshold for reference of cases to DRTs—and ₹1 crore. If these cases are withdrawn by banks and resolved outside the tribunal framework, either at the Lok Adalat level or through any framework devised by banks with willing borrowers, the excessive caseload on DRTs could fall significantly.