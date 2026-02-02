Budget signals shift in export policy, phases out interest subsidies
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 02 Feb 2026, 06:25 pm IST
Summary
The budget documents show that older interest subsidy schemes have been phased out, while funding is being redirected towards export insurance, trade enforcement and streamlined export support programmes.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The budget for 2026-27 marks a turning point in India's export policy, with the government moving away from interest subsidies and fragmented incentive schemes towards a model centred on export insurance, trade defence and manufacturing-linked infrastructure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story